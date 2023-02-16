February 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

LAPD Seeks Public Help in Identifying Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision Near Lincoln and Jefferson

2016 white Audi A4 sought in connection to February 14 incident

The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision near the intersection of Lincoln and Jefferson. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was reported on February 14, 2023, around 2:45 p.m. on private property near Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards. 

“A 2016 white Audi A4 was traveling westbound and collided with a tubular barrier gate. The collision between the Audi and the tubular barrier gate caused the gate to swing open and struck the victim,” the LAPD said. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided immediate medical attention to the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The driver of the Audi failed to remain at [the] scene, identify themselves and render aid to the victim,” the LAPD said. 

The investigation is ongoing and next of kin have been notified, according to the LAPD. 

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

