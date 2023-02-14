February 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).

LA Mayor Karen Bass Launches Initiative to Maximize City-Owned Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from local zoning regulations. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued her third executive directive Friday, aiming to maximize the use of City-owned property for temporary and permanent housing as the city works toward a more urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis in L.A.

“I am making sure that the City of Los Angeles holds nothing back when it comes to bringing people inside and providing them with the support they need to stay inside for good,” Mayor Bass said. “To save lives, restore our neighborhoods and house Angelenos immediately, we must urgently prioritize underutilized existing city-owned property.”

The Directive requires that within 20 days, the City Administrative Officer’s Asset Management and Development Services must deliver an inventory of all unused and underutilized city property that could be used for temporary or permanent housing with on-site services to the Mayor. This list should include rights of way and any other relevant covenants, easements, leases, land use restrictions, revenue contracts or regulatory restrictions.

Within 30 days of receiving a formal assessment for sites suitable for habitation, prepared by the Chief of Housing and Homeless Solutions and various relevant departments, the Mayor’s Office shall designate which type of housing should be built on each location. Such assessment shall address each site’s viability for habitation, including a site layout, access to infrastructure (including water, power, and sewer access), contamination risks, liability risks, the distance between each site and other residential uses, and the time and resources needed to prepare the site for habitation.

Any new structures constructed on designated sites will be non-congregate shelters with individual bathrooms where possible. All sites should also include any necessary amenities. 

This order does not apply to recreational sites utilized by public recreation or trail areas being used for public recreation.

Under the directive, City departments, bureaus, and agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites. The construction, emergency installation, use, and operation of these dwellings are exempted from local zoning regulations and other ordinances such as project review. 

To expedite progress, construction activities related to temporary or permanent housing on designated sites are exempted from public welfare regulations. Site plan reviews and approvals have been waived for all related dwellings, while parking requirements are similarly excused. 

City departments and bureaus must now prioritize permit applications for review within 30 days rather than consecutively reviewing them. 

Bass’ directive also requires that the DWP, the Los Angeles World Airports, and the Los Angeles Harbor Department shall establish guidelines for identifying vacant, surplus, or underutilized property on a forward-going basis, and shall develop a process by which each of those departments shall regularly notify the Mayor and CAO of vacant, surplus, or underutilized properties.

The Mayor’s office also will request that other jurisdictions that control property in the City consider adopting policies similar to those outlined in this order to make the property available for temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services. Such jurisdictions include Los Angeles County, LA Metro, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), and other departments or agencies of the State of California.

in News
Related Posts
A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

VSA Files Petition Challenging Lease Extension Approved by Former Councilmember Mike Bonin for A Bridge Home Facility in Venice

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Venice Stakeholders Association files writ of mandate February 7 The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) last week filed a petition for...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Series of Westside Sexual Assaults by Suspect Who Targeted Women With Social Media and Dating Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Low-Speed Collision Occurs Between Airfield Shuttle Bus and American Airlines Jet at LAX

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

No serious injuries occur in Friday incident On Friday a low-speed collision occurred between an airfield shuttle bus and an...

Rendering: Belzberg Architects.
News, Real Estate

New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street Near Venice

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Apple Gains Approval for Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...
News, Real Estate

A Venice Home with Open Concept Design and Surrounded by Lush Foliage Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

730 Palms Boulevard property hits market for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A modern architectural marvel has gone on the...
News

LA City Council Votes to Move Forward With Controversial Plan to Power Scattergood Generating Station With Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Getty Images.
News

Elderly Couple and Cat Perish in Mar Vista Home Fire

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire By Sam Catanzaro An elderly couple and their cat...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Six-Course Wine-Pairing Dinner for Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Plant Food + Wine offering special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day By Dolores Quintana Chef Matthew Kenney’s raw vegan,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IRS Considering Changing How Service Industry Employees Report Tips

February 8, 2023

Read more
February 8, 2023

New IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement The IRS has proposed a new voluntary tip reporting program that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Young Artists Wanted: Win $100 in LA County’s Can the Trash! Contest!

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards The Los Angeles County...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).
Crime, News

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison A Fresno hairstylist and an actress...
News, Transportation

Metro Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR