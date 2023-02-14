February 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Find Homeless People, Inc. Distributes 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers in Greater Los Angeles Area

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking

As the New Year dawns, Find Homeless People Inc., a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, continues to do its part in assisting unhoused people. The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) effort has enabled Find Homeless People, Inc. to distribute 30 emergency housing vouchers to those who were in need and met eligibility criteria within the greater Los Angeles, CA area.

The recipients of these vouchers had access to LAHSA – approved homeless shelters such as LA Family Housing, Village Family Services, Single-room Occupancy Programs, Midnight Mission, Los Angeles LGBT Center and Home at Last. For an individual or household to be eligible for EHVs they must be fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; be a survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; seeking an emergency transfer through the Interim LAHSA Emergency Transfer Plan under Violence Against Women Act (VAWA); generally homeless; a homeless military veteran; enrolled in time-limited subsidy programs that need a permanent housing resource; enrolled in interim housing whose sites are closing; long-term enrolled in interim housing with three months or longer; and/or enrolled in programs that offer navigation, case management and/or post lease up retention services such as Housing Navigation.

Find Homeless People Inc. encourages those who meet any of the aforementioned criteria and live in Los Angeles County to contact their office by calling 562-472-0222 or through their website contact page for assistance obtaining an emergency housing voucher and safe shelter.

