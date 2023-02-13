February 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Citizen App.

Low-Speed Collision Occurs Between Airfield Shuttle Bus and American Airlines Jet at LAX

No serious injuries occur in Friday incident

On Friday a low-speed collision occurred between an airfield shuttle bus and an American Airlines jet being towed on the ground at LAX. 

The incident occurred at 09:59 p.m. on February 10. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), five patients were assessed by EMS and four were transported to local hospitals. The tug driver was transported in moderate condition, while the bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals in fair condition. The sole person on board the plane (a worker) was given medical treatment but declined transport. 

According to airport officials, the aircraft was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it swiped the bus. 

“We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus,” LAX said in a tweet.

in News
Related Posts
Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Series of Westside Sexual Assaults by Suspect Who Targeted Women With Social Media and Dating Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Rendering: Belzberg Architects.
News, Real Estate

New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street Near Venice

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Apple Gains Approval for Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...
News, Real Estate

A Venice Home with Open Concept Design and Surrounded by Lush Foliage Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

730 Palms Boulevard property hits market for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A modern architectural marvel has gone on the...
News

LA City Council Votes to Move Forward With Controversial Plan to Power Scattergood Generating Station With Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Getty Images.
News

Elderly Couple and Cat Perish in Mar Vista Home Fire

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire By Sam Catanzaro An elderly couple and their cat...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Six-Course Wine-Pairing Dinner for Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Plant Food + Wine offering special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day By Dolores Quintana Chef Matthew Kenney’s raw vegan,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IRS Considering Changing How Service Industry Employees Report Tips

February 8, 2023

Read more
February 8, 2023

New IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement The IRS has proposed a new voluntary tip reporting program that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Young Artists Wanted: Win $100 in LA County’s Can the Trash! Contest!

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards The Los Angeles County...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).
Crime, News

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison A Fresno hairstylist and an actress...
News, Transportation

Metro Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Photos: Compass
News, Real Estate

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million By Dolores Quintana More...
News, Real Estate

Measure ULA Heading to Court as Landlords, Taxpayers Association File Lawsuit Against City of Los Angeles

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR