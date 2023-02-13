Low-Speed Collision Occurs Between Airfield Shuttle Bus and American Airlines Jet at LAX

No serious injuries occur in Friday incident

On Friday a low-speed collision occurred between an airfield shuttle bus and an American Airlines jet being towed on the ground at LAX.

The incident occurred at 09:59 p.m. on February 10. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), five patients were assessed by EMS and four were transported to local hospitals. The tug driver was transported in moderate condition, while the bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals in fair condition. The sole person on board the plane (a worker) was given medical treatment but declined transport.

According to airport officials, the aircraft was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it swiped the bus.

“We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus,” LAX said in a tweet.