February 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Belzberg Architects.

New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street Near Venice

Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot

A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main Street in Santa Monica, offering retail space on the ground floor and office space on the second level. 

The project is planned at the corner of Main and Marine in a current parking lot. Designed to be 32 feet in height, the proposed development will exceed both the average depth and linear glazing requirements of the district with a total floor area of 6,816 sq ft for both office and retail spaces combined.

The primary pedestrian entry will be off Main Street. To accommodate the office use, two outdoor roof decks are planned to be included exclusively for employees. The office space would occupy a total of 4,136 square feet across the second floor and upper-level mezzanine, while retail would take up 2,680 SF on the ground floor.

To provide for parking requirements within site conditions and space limitations, an automated mechanical parking system is proposed to be installed at the rear of the building. Planned are 14 stacked parking spaces – featuring 7 hydraulic lifts accommodating 14 spaces –  4 motorcycle spaces, 7 compact spaces, and one ADA accessible space.

BA Collective is the project designer. the developer is Redcar.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Apple Gains Approval for Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...
News, Real Estate

A Venice Home with Open Concept Design and Surrounded by Lush Foliage Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

730 Palms Boulevard property hits market for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A modern architectural marvel has gone on the...
News

LA City Council Votes to Move Forward With Controversial Plan to Power Scattergood Generating Station With Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Getty Images.
News

Elderly Couple and Cat Perish in Mar Vista Home Fire

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire By Sam Catanzaro An elderly couple and their cat...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Six-Course Wine-Pairing Dinner for Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Plant Food + Wine offering special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day By Dolores Quintana Chef Matthew Kenney’s raw vegan,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IRS Considering Changing How Service Industry Employees Report Tips

February 8, 2023

Read more
February 8, 2023

New IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement The IRS has proposed a new voluntary tip reporting program that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Young Artists Wanted: Win $100 in LA County’s Can the Trash! Contest!

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards The Los Angeles County...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).
Crime, News

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison A Fresno hairstylist and an actress...
News, Transportation

Metro Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Photos: Compass
News, Real Estate

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million By Dolores Quintana More...
News, Real Estate

Measure ULA Heading to Court as Landlords, Taxpayers Association File Lawsuit Against City of Los Angeles

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

4-Bed, 5-Bath Home Hits Market in Mar Vista for $3.4M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space  A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in...
News

Elderly Homeless Man Dies in Venice Following Oxygen Leak From Propane Heat Lamp

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Man dies from accidental asphyxiation Wednesday on the 600 block of Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An elderly homeless man...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR