New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street Near Venice

Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot

A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main Street in Santa Monica, offering retail space on the ground floor and office space on the second level.

The project is planned at the corner of Main and Marine in a current parking lot. Designed to be 32 feet in height, the proposed development will exceed both the average depth and linear glazing requirements of the district with a total floor area of 6,816 sq ft for both office and retail spaces combined.

The primary pedestrian entry will be off Main Street. To accommodate the office use, two outdoor roof decks are planned to be included exclusively for employees. The office space would occupy a total of 4,136 square feet across the second floor and upper-level mezzanine, while retail would take up 2,680 SF on the ground floor.

To provide for parking requirements within site conditions and space limitations, an automated mechanical parking system is proposed to be installed at the rear of the building. Planned are 14 stacked parking spaces – featuring 7 hydraulic lifts accommodating 14 spaces – 4 motorcycle spaces, 7 compact spaces, and one ADA accessible space.

BA Collective is the project designer. the developer is Redcar.