Rendering: Gensler.

Apple Gains Approval for Westside Office Campus

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space

Tech giant Apple received the approval of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission at its meeting on February 9 for its new Westside office campus across the street from Culver City Station. The development, known as Culver Crossings, will stretch approximately 4.5 acres across the City of Los Angeles and Culver City, with what is expected to be 536,000 square feet of office space and parking for more than 1,200 vehicles in total.

The L.A. side of the property will include a low-rise building featuring 334,000 square feet of floor space spread out over four or five stories and reaching up to 75 feet in height. Amenities planned for the interior of the complex include shuttle drop-off points, coffee stations, a cafeteria and 58,000 square feet dedicated to open space including a large central courtyard and smaller pocket parks opening onto Washington Boulevard along the southern edge of the campus.

The project’s development would occur in two phases with construction beginning as early as this year with completion set for late 2024 on one side and early 2026 on the other side depending on market conditions. The new campus is expected to double Apple’s footprint in Los Angeles which already consists of more than 500,000 square feet used by Apple TV+, Music and other ventures estimated at around 1,500 employees total before plans were announced to grow it further up to 3,000 in 2026 with the new project allowing up to 2,400 employees in total when complete.

