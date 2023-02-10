A Venice Home with Open Concept Design and Surrounded by Lush Foliage Hits Market

730 Palms Boulevard property hits market for $5.89 million

By Dolores Quintana

A modern architectural marvel has gone on the market for $5.89 million in Venice as reported by Mansion Global. The home’s open concept design features the indoor-outdoor style of living while being surrounded by trees and lush foliage and filled with natural light. The mansion is known as the Palms Retreat and listing agent Desayana Willis of Amalfi Estates says, as quoted by Mansion Global, “As soon as you walk into Palms, everything is quiet. You are transported into this entirely different space that isn’t even California.”

Located at 730 Palms Boulevard, Palms Retreat has 3,116 square feet of interior living space and three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom with “heated floors, an expansive walk-in closet, a soaking tub, a custom chef’s kitchen with a built-in Wolf cooktop, an outdoor wood fire grill.”

The home was built in 2010 by Marmol Radziner, the design-build practice founded by architects Leo Marmol and Ron Radziner. However, the home has been recently renovated by its latest owners who expanded on the idea of the open nature of the home while keeping the privacy as a top priority. On the first floor, there are recessed lights that illuminate the white walls of the rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows. On the upper floors, you will find wood-lined rooms that have small glimpses of the gray concrete and black metal beneath. There is a rectangular ozone pool in the backyard and a hot tub made of cedar.

Willis added, “My clients really expanded the living room, so the sunlight drenches the space. It really maximizes the botanical gardens on the outside that flood inside.”