Venice Shorts: Thoma’s On Lincoln Finally Demolished

Abandoned for nearly a decade, building succumbs to the proverbial wrecking ball!

By Nick Antonicello

After years of decay, deterioration and dissolve, the former fast food restaurant known as Thoma’s has finally been razed and torn down at Lincoln.

Once an iconic and reliable destination for burgers, fries and other fast food offerings like fish & chips, the building became woefully dilapidated which stood in front of Whole Foods and next to a gas station is now no longer!

This piece is a follow-up on the structure we did last summer and the link to the original story is here: https://yovenice.com/2022/08/16/a-venice-eyesore-when-will-thomas-16-be-finally-torn-down/

The story was wildly popular with Venetians and locals alike as it brought back memories of a time gone by and a very different Venice of today.

For all that is left is the empty sign frame after inspecting the site where the demolition was now complete.

Rumors say a new structure is set for the site, but details are sketchy as to who will occupy this prime piece of real estate at Lincoln and Rose.

Another piece of Venice’s cultural history was taken hostage by high crime and encampments around the structure in recent years as graffiti and drug use became rampant especially after several fires that took place within the abandoned interior had gutted the property until it was fenced and secured before finally being torn down this week.

Another Thoma’s still remains at 108 Washington Boulevard close to the Venice Pier which is a popular burger locale.

The number is (310) 823-4266. Hours of operation are 7:30 AM to 7 PM.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers all things cultural, community, political and governmental here in Venice. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committee’s of the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com