February 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photos: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Thoma’s On Lincoln Finally Demolished

Abandoned for nearly a decade, building succumbs to the proverbial wrecking ball!

By Nick Antonicello

After years of decay, deterioration and dissolve, the former fast food restaurant known as Thoma’s has finally been razed and torn down at Lincoln. 

Once an iconic and reliable destination for burgers, fries and other fast food offerings like fish & chips, the building became woefully dilapidated which stood in front of Whole Foods and next to a gas station is now no longer!

This piece is a follow-up on the structure we did last summer and the link to the original story is here: https://yovenice.com/2022/08/16/a-venice-eyesore-when-will-thomas-16-be-finally-torn-down/

The story was wildly popular with Venetians and locals alike  as it brought back memories of a time gone by and a very different Venice of today. 

For all that is left is the empty sign frame after inspecting the site where the demolition was now complete. 

Rumors say a new structure is set for the site, but details are sketchy as to who will occupy this prime piece of real estate at Lincoln and Rose. 

Another piece of Venice’s cultural history was taken hostage by high crime and encampments around the structure in recent years as graffiti and drug use became rampant especially after several fires that took place within the abandoned interior had gutted the property until it was fenced and secured before finally being torn down this week. 

Another Thoma’s still remains at 108 Washington Boulevard close to the Venice Pier which is a popular burger locale. 

The number is (310) 823-4266. Hours of operation are 7:30 AM to 7 PM. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers all things cultural, community, political and governmental here in Venice. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committee’s of the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Jay Handal Seeks Full Term as VNC Treasurer

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Westside Activist, Entrepreneur, Restaurateur and Owner of Venice ERBA Markets, Handal has a passion for community service! By Nick Antonicello...

Clark Brown. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood! By Nick...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...
Opinion

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

January 25, 2023

Read more
January 25, 2023

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum earns support of Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn and LAHSA Chair...

News, Opinion

Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Opinion

Column: Community Officer Soledad Romero Ursua Seeks Reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council, Fighting to Keep Our Streets Safe and Secure!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

This the first in a series of interviews with the candidates seeking election or reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council...

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this month. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
News, Opinion

Column: Building a Better CD-11!

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...

Looking east on Flower Avenue in Venice. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

​​Column: Cleaned & Cleared: Flower Avenue Tents Removed!

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

By Nick Antonicello  On the heels of the Hampton sweep and cleanup, Flower Avenue off Lincoln Boulevard here in Dog...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...
Opinion

Pacific Ocean Park– A Positive & Optimistic Place in Santa Monica’s History

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

It’s the Holidays again, and we hope your spirits of joy and happiness are being well celebrated! In continuation of...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR