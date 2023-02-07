February 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Young Artists Wanted: Win $100 in LA County’s Can the Trash! Contest!

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is seeking young artists for its annual Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest.

As part of an educational campaign reminding residents that “ocean pollution begins at home,” this summer each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels. In addition, $100 gift cards will be given to all winners!

The contest is open to all 3rd–5th graders in LA County. To enter, draw a picture with a message about how we can keep our oceans and beaches pollution-free and healthy. Be creative! Artwork must be original and hand drawn on an 8.5″ x 11″ white sheet of paper, in landscape orientation. No construction or colored paper is permitted, but artwork should be rendered in color. Entries must not contain any copyrighted text or characters.

More than one entry is allowed per contestant, but a separate entry form is required for each piece of artwork submitted. Artwork must be original and created 100% by the student contestant. All entries must be submitted by an adult over the age of 18. 

Scanned artwork must be in 300 dpi or higher resolution. Only PDF and JPEG files can be accepted. Please keep the original artwork until the winners are announced.

All entries are due Tuesday, February 14.

One winner from each grade will be selected by each of the five Supervisorial Districts. A total of 15 winners will be selected. Winners will be contacted directly and announced on the contest webpage.

To enter, visit https://beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest-enter/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

in News, Upbeat Beat
