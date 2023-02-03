February 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photos: Compass

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million

By Dolores Quintana

More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets. 

Entrepreneurs, Zach Perret and Afton Vechery have purchased two mansions that sit right next to each other for a total of $10 million. Perret is the founder of Plaid, a technology platform that enables applications to connect with users’ bank accounts. He’s worth $1.5 billion. Vechery is the co-founder of Modern Fertility, which is a company that advises women on reproductive issues, like fertility, ovulation cycles and hormones related to pregnancy through at-home testing. 

The two estates couldn’t be more different, the first was designed by Robert Thibodeau, a respected local architect, and is termed an “organic modern” home that was built in 2014 and the other is a Craftsman bungalow from 1913. Between the two homes, Vechery and Perrett have seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and parking for five cars which might be part of the reason why the pair purchased both of the homes. Parking is one of the most elusive amenities in Venice. 

The modern organic home, which was the first home that they bought, has glass walls and bathrooms made of marble, is hidden behind gates and walls with vaulted ceilings and a separate studio, a private patio, and its own bathroom. The Craftsman, which was acquired only months after the first home, has been renovated and now has an all-white kitchen stocked with Viking appliances. The renovations did leave the spirit of the Craftsman’s built-in decor.

in News, Real Estate
