4-Bed, 5-Bath Home Hits Market in Mar Vista for $3.4M

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space

A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000.

A custom pivot glass door leads to a living room that boasts a marble fireplace and custom white oak built-ins. The nearby chef’s kitchen gives home cooks plenty of room to host and create with a large island, Jenn Air RISE appliances, custom white oak cabinetry and Taj Mahal quartzite counters.

From the living area and kitchen, one can step out onto the backyard oasis perfect for entertaining with a fire pit, BBQ island and an alfresco dining area. Upstairs buyers will find an utterly luxurious primary suite featuring a marble fireplace, a large spa-like bathroom with his/her walk-in closets and a private balcony. A large 434 SF detached garage adds even more of a bonus to the mix.

The home is listed by Ron Wynn of Compass Realty. To view the listing visit https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/3489-Ashwood-Ave-90066/home/6745754