February 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Redfin.

4-Bed, 5-Bath Home Hits Market in Mar Vista for $3.4M

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space 

A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000.

A custom pivot glass door leads to a living room that boasts a marble fireplace and custom white oak built-ins. The nearby chef’s kitchen gives home cooks plenty of room to host and create with a large island, Jenn Air RISE appliances, custom white oak cabinetry and Taj Mahal quartzite counters.

From the living area and kitchen, one can step out onto the backyard oasis perfect for entertaining with a fire pit, BBQ island and an alfresco dining area. Upstairs buyers will find an utterly luxurious primary suite featuring a marble fireplace, a large spa-like bathroom with his/her walk-in closets and a private balcony. A large 434 SF detached garage adds even more of a bonus to the mix.

The home is listed by Ron Wynn of Compass Realty. To view the listing visit https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/3489-Ashwood-Ave-90066/home/6745754

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Elderly Homeless Man Dies in Venice Following Oxygen Leak From Propane Heat Lamp

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Man dies from accidental asphyxiation Wednesday on the 600 block of Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An elderly homeless man...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Pizza Joint Coming From The Rose Venice’s Chef Jason Neroni

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Best Bet to open in former A-Frame space on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana It’s official, chef Jason Neroni will...

Photo: Instagram (@themylaikitchen).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Restaurant Celebrating 4 Year Anniversary With Free Bahn Mi Sandwiches

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

My Lai party to feature free Banh Mi Sandwiches, gift card prizes, and other goodies!   By Dolores Quintana On February...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Proposed Hike in Hourly Wages for Fast-Food Employees in California Halted by Referendum

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Upbeat Beat

City Officials Launch New Initiative to House Homeless at CD-11 Encampment

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Two Inside Safe initiatives launched in South LA and Westside By Sam Catanzaro City officials have announced a new effort...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Welcomes Girl Scout Cookie Season With New Treat!

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup Girl...
News, Upbeat Beat

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal...
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints Key Administration Figures to Tackle Homelessness, Sustainability and Infrastructure

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

LAPD Links TikTok to Rise in Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Exploiting Deceased Couple’s Identities to Access Bank Accounts

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
News

Public Interest Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at Ballona Wetlands Hearing

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...

Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Over 200 Protesters Lock Arms in Venice to Honor Memory of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Black Lives Matter-led protest takes place in Venice Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro More than 200 demonstrators blocked traffic at...

Photo: Compass/The MLS
News, Real Estate

Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from...
News, Real Estate

Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000 Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR