February 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@themylaikitchen).

Mar Vista Restaurant Celebrating 4 Year Anniversary With Free Bahn Mi Sandwiches

My Lai party to feature free Banh Mi Sandwiches, gift card prizes, and other goodies!  

By Dolores Quintana

On February 4, My Lai Kitchen will celebrate its fourth anniversary and they will be giving their loyal customers some gifts according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “MY LAI is celebrating its 4th Anniversary and you’re invited to the PARTY!” 

The event is scheduled to take place between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and guests can start lining up at 3:30 p.m. for the giveaway at the restaurant’s Mar Vista flagship location at 12222 Venice. The IG post also talks about the prizes and giveaways which sound terrific. “We will be giving away free Banh Mi Sandwiches, gift card prizes, and other goodies! Come join founder Traci, the Banh Mi Genie and Mama Mai for a fun celebration with music, and delicious food with our wonderful My Lai family!”

My Lai Kitchen is an elevated fast-casual eatery that seeks to bring Vietnamese-inspired food to the American mainstream. You can dine in or order takeout from their location in Mar Vista and they have a second location at 3621 S. Western Ave, where you can pick up food or have it delivered in Jefferson Park, West Adams, Downtown LA, Koreatown, USC and Mid-City.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
