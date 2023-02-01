February 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

City Officials Launch New Initiative to House Homeless at CD-11 Encampment

Two Inside Safe initiatives launched in South LA and Westside

By Sam Catanzaro

City officials have announced a new effort to house people living at a homeless encampment on the Westside. 

Mayor Karen Bass’ Office announced Wednesday that it has started Inside Safe initiatives near South LA at West 87th Street and Western Avenue and on the Westside at Culver Boulevard and S. Slauson Avenue.

According to Bass’ office, people have accepted housing at both sites in motel rooms with services. 

“Inside Safe is our strategy to bring unhoused Angelenos inside in a sustainable way,” said Mayor Bass. “Yesterday, I visited the site in South Los Angeles and spoke with Angelenos who were living in tents and were happy to move into temporary housing. As we scale up our operation, we are going to be able to house more and more Angelenos, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood in partnership with Councilmember Nithya Raman at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice with Councilmember Traci Park and housed more than 100 people, according to Bass. 

“I’m proud to partner once again with Mayor Bass to bring much-needed resources to the Culver Boulevard area,” said Councilmember Traci Park.  “I’ve heard loud and clear how important this was for the local community, and I am so relieved that people living on the streets are going to be offered a safe place indoors.”

Inside Safe aims to reduce the loss of life on LA streets, increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment for those living in encampments, eliminate street encampments, promote long-term housing stability for those experiencing homelessness and enhance the safety and hygiene of neighborhoods.

It seeks to achieve the following citywide outcomes: decreased number and size of encampments across the city, decreased time of moving people from an encampment into housing, increased interim and permanent housing placements, and increased access to mental health care and substance use treatment for people experiencing homelessness.

“Working under the leadership of the Mayor’s Office in tandem with Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System (HOPICS), LA Sanitation, and LADOT, we were able to use a compassionate approach to house people who had been seeking shelter while completely clearing the sidewalk,” said Councilmember Harris-Dawson. “We are excited to get our unhoused neighbors in our district housing near their networks. Together, we housed 25 of our neighbors who eagerly accepted housing, dispelling the myth that homelessness is a choice.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Welcomes Girl Scout Cookie Season With New Treat!

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup Girl...
News, Upbeat Beat

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal...
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints Key Administration Figures to Tackle Homelessness, Sustainability and Infrastructure

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

LAPD Links TikTok to Rise in Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Exploiting Deceased Couple’s Identities to Access Bank Accounts

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
News

Public Interest Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at Ballona Wetlands Hearing

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...

Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Over 200 Protesters Lock Arms in Venice to Honor Memory of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Black Lives Matter-led protest takes place in Venice Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro More than 200 demonstrators blocked traffic at...

Photo: Compass/The MLS
News, Real Estate

Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from...
News, Real Estate

Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000 Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice...

Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
News, Real Estate

10 Townhomes Nearly Completed in Mar Vista

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
News

Massive 24,000-Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Venice and Marina Beaches

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
News, Video

UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher of microplastics than other areas in urban parks.

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @yovenicenews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....

Photos: Nick Antonicello
News

Venetians Descend Upon St. Joseph Center to Conduct Annual Homeless Count Wednesday Evening!

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Venice locals volunteer in largest annual homeless count of its kind anywhere in the United States By Nick Antonicello About...

Photo: Facebook (@standingsbutchery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice By Dolores Quintana After a long delay, possibly caused by the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR