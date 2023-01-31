February 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

concert will take place on Saturday, February 3 

The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong, and internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and composer Talon Smith unite their musical brilliance for a very special performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114 at First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 3 at 2 p.m.

Many praise Johannes Brahms for the brilliance of the instruments’ polyphonic interaction in his Trio Op. 114, which creates a distinct texture that is not achieved by any other type of chamber ensemble. Brahms’ Trio is fully brought to life by Allakhverdyan, Hong, and Smith, each beautifully blending the virtuosity of their instrumental parts into a glorious union. This performance will be an opportunity to experience this work in the hands of some of the finest musicians. Scholar Eusebius Mandyczewski wrote of the Trio, “It is as though the instruments were in love with each other.” 

20-year-old Smith will also premiere his newly published composition “24 Preludes” for solo piano, showcasing his unique voice, mastery of the piano, and ability to evoke emotion through music.

Smith’s 24 Preludes captivates audiences with its deeply moving melodies; beautifully blended, consonant tonal harmonies; unique, exhilarating rhythms; and virtuosic piano writing—culminating in a full breadth of emotions to be experienced and remembered. The piece has been described as a “tour de force” for the piano, featuring a wide range of dynamic and technical demands that Smith transcends throughout his passionate performances.

Smith will also perform his interpretations of beautiful, exciting, and timeless masterpieces by Chopin, Ravel, and Stravinsky.

Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a highly sought-after soloist and chamber musician. He has won numerous awards and has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras. The New York Times called his performance “inspired,” “gorgeous,” and “superlative,” and the Los Angeles Times praised his “energetic, vibrant solos.”

Hong, Associate Principal Cello of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has gained a reputation as one of the most accomplished cellists of his generation, with a powerful and expressive sound. He performs frequently as a soloist and as a member of chamber music ensembles. Ben Hong has collaborated with such artists as Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, and Lang Lang. Hong was the featured soloist on the soundtrack of the DreamWorks Pictures movie The Soloist, released on the Deutsche Gramophone label.

Smith is a twenty-year-old American virtuoso pianist and composer that has already won Gold at the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition. He has won many top prizes—1st place almost exclusively—in over 40 solo, concerto, and composition competitions. Smith has performed around the US and Europe and is described as “a master pianist with an old soul“ by Gramophone and “an immensely musical pianist with great imagination” by Polish Radio ll.

First prints of Smith’s 24 Preludes will be available for purchase at the concert. Time permitting, Smith will sign purchased copies after the concert.

Get your tickets at TalonSmithMusic.com

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints Key Administration Figures to Tackle Homelessness, Sustainability and Infrastructure

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

LAPD Links TikTok to Rise in Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Exploiting Deceased Couple’s Identities to Access Bank Accounts

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
News

Public Interest Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at Ballona Wetlands Hearing

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...

Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Over 200 Protesters Lock Arms in Venice to Honor Memory of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Black Lives Matter-led protest takes place in Venice Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro More than 200 demonstrators blocked traffic at...

Photo: Compass/The MLS
News, Real Estate

Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from...
News, Real Estate

Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000 Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice...

Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
News, Real Estate

10 Townhomes Nearly Completed in Mar Vista

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
News

Massive 24,000-Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Venice and Marina Beaches

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
News, Video

UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher of microplastics than other areas in urban parks.

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @yovenicenews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....

Photos: Nick Antonicello
News

Venetians Descend Upon St. Joseph Center to Conduct Annual Homeless Count Wednesday Evening!

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Venice locals volunteer in largest annual homeless count of its kind anywhere in the United States By Nick Antonicello About...

Photo: Facebook (@standingsbutchery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice By Dolores Quintana After a long delay, possibly caused by the...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

End of an Era: Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closes on Pico

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...

News, Opinion

Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...

