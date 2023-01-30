January 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Clark Brown. Photo: Courtesy.

Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!

Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood!

By Nick Antonicello

In politics, government and life; there are show horses and work horses.

Clark Brown is a work horse.

In the case of this longtime Venetian and retired attorney, his zeal for getting the job done and letting others take the credit is unifying, admirable and works as a strategy of stemming the tide of homeless encampments here in Dogtown!

Understanding that working to close the encampments and provide these individuals with the help they need is on the mind of Community Officer Clark Brown, an original member of the Venice Town Council and a longstanding Venetian since the days of The Doors dating back to 1969.

A graduate of Stanford University and UCLA Law School, Brown is originally from Essex County, New Jersey and his all-in approach to assisting in ending the encampments and specifically those at Flower Avenue have been consistent and successful with other city leaders and officials.

Working closely with Flower Avenue residents since the summer, Brown kept the spotlight on the situation and made it his business to keep the pressure of persistence with LA officials which finally resulted in a major clean-up that has removed all of the tents that had lingered for roughly five years.

Keeping the new elected leadership informed and apprised, Brown is proud of the work of Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park, but is committed to ending all of the encampments in Venice as he points out on his platform at his campaign website, www.clarkbrown4venice.org.

“I’m retired and I want to remain engaged in these community challenges. I enjoyed partnering with the residents of Flower Avenue and our work has really just begun,” offered the candidate who is seeking a second, two-year term.

Beyond being accessible and engaged, Brown is also working to save the Pipu trees that offer residents of Coeur d’Alene a significant canopy and curb appeal that is unique to that particular community. Brown has been in contact with LAUSD and sees this restoration central to a successful second term.

But beyond the elimination of the street encampments, Brown remains forward thinking and believes programs such as “safe camping & tiny homes” are critical to future progress on the issue of the unhoused.

Brown is convinced that many of the area’s homeless could be moved to parcels of unused property at LAX, that would further eliminate encampments in residential streets and corridors.

“We have a captive audience with our new elected officials, it is our job not just to point out the problems, but offer solutions too.”

Brown believes there is proliferation of new RV’s in Venice and that needs to be addressed as well.

“While we have had some permanent, new found success, we need to keep the needle in the right direction. I look forward to finishing the job should voters be gracious enough to give me that opportunity. I believe my record over these last 18 months is what residents want in representation on the VNC and I’m glad to do my part.”

To speak with the candidate, please e-mail him at clarkbrown@jcbjrlaw.com

Nick Antonicello is a 30-year resident of Venice and is covering the upcoming race for the VNC like no other media outlet. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...
Opinion

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

January 25, 2023

Read more
January 25, 2023

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum earns support of Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn and LAHSA Chair...

News, Opinion

Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Opinion

Column: Community Officer Soledad Romero Ursua Seeks Reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council, Fighting to Keep Our Streets Safe and Secure!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

This the first in a series of interviews with the candidates seeking election or reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council...

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this month. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
News, Opinion

Column: Building a Better CD-11!

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...

Looking east on Flower Avenue in Venice. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

​​Column: Cleaned & Cleared: Flower Avenue Tents Removed!

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

By Nick Antonicello  On the heels of the Hampton sweep and cleanup, Flower Avenue off Lincoln Boulevard here in Dog...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...
Opinion

Pacific Ocean Park– A Positive & Optimistic Place in Santa Monica’s History

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

It’s the Holidays again, and we hope your spirits of joy and happiness are being well celebrated! In continuation of...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Opinion

Column: Will New Political Players Offer More Effective Local Government for Los Angeles & Venice?

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

Bass, Park could become unlikely allies in fighting homelessness, rising crime and the quality-of-life issues that plague both Angelenos and...
Opinion

Column: Erin Darling Concedes Race to Traci Park to Succeed Mike Bonin in LA’s CD-11

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

The close contest between two Venetians ends with Park garnering 53% of the vote to Darling’s 47% By Nick Antonicello...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR