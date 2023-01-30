Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!

Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood!

By Nick Antonicello

In politics, government and life; there are show horses and work horses.

Clark Brown is a work horse.

In the case of this longtime Venetian and retired attorney, his zeal for getting the job done and letting others take the credit is unifying, admirable and works as a strategy of stemming the tide of homeless encampments here in Dogtown!

Understanding that working to close the encampments and provide these individuals with the help they need is on the mind of Community Officer Clark Brown, an original member of the Venice Town Council and a longstanding Venetian since the days of The Doors dating back to 1969.

A graduate of Stanford University and UCLA Law School, Brown is originally from Essex County, New Jersey and his all-in approach to assisting in ending the encampments and specifically those at Flower Avenue have been consistent and successful with other city leaders and officials.

Working closely with Flower Avenue residents since the summer, Brown kept the spotlight on the situation and made it his business to keep the pressure of persistence with LA officials which finally resulted in a major clean-up that has removed all of the tents that had lingered for roughly five years.

Keeping the new elected leadership informed and apprised, Brown is proud of the work of Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park, but is committed to ending all of the encampments in Venice as he points out on his platform at his campaign website, www.clarkbrown4venice.org.

“I’m retired and I want to remain engaged in these community challenges. I enjoyed partnering with the residents of Flower Avenue and our work has really just begun,” offered the candidate who is seeking a second, two-year term.

Beyond being accessible and engaged, Brown is also working to save the Pipu trees that offer residents of Coeur d’Alene a significant canopy and curb appeal that is unique to that particular community. Brown has been in contact with LAUSD and sees this restoration central to a successful second term.

But beyond the elimination of the street encampments, Brown remains forward thinking and believes programs such as “safe camping & tiny homes” are critical to future progress on the issue of the unhoused.

Brown is convinced that many of the area’s homeless could be moved to parcels of unused property at LAX, that would further eliminate encampments in residential streets and corridors.

“We have a captive audience with our new elected officials, it is our job not just to point out the problems, but offer solutions too.”

Brown believes there is proliferation of new RV’s in Venice and that needs to be addressed as well.

“While we have had some permanent, new found success, we need to keep the needle in the right direction. I look forward to finishing the job should voters be gracious enough to give me that opportunity. I believe my record over these last 18 months is what residents want in representation on the VNC and I’m glad to do my part.”

To speak with the candidate, please e-mail him at clarkbrown@jcbjrlaw.com

Nick Antonicello is a 30-year resident of Venice and is covering the upcoming race for the VNC like no other media outlet. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com