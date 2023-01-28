January 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home

112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000

Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice architectural home. 

Located at 112 Paloma Avenue, almost 4,000 square-feet of cutting-edge style and timeless warmth flow through the spacious open plan, custom built-ins, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, and abundance of natural light. The listing price is $4,195,000

The gourmet kitchen boasts Quartz counters and stainless steel Miele appliances. An entire level means for entertaining with a wet bar, wine cellar, and oversized theater awaits. 

Large guest bedrooms downstairs offer perfect hosting spaces or work-from-home options. Upstairs the primary bedroom boasts an oversized walk-in closet and airy balcony plus a spa-like bath with dual vanity, steam shower, and soaking tub surrounded by white stone. 

Enjoy outdoor moments to soak up ocean breezes or watch the sunset from the rooftop deck with views of city, ocean & mountains! 

To view the listing, visit https://pardeeproperties.com/property/112-paloma-avenue-venice-ca-90291/


