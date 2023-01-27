January 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.

10 Townhomes Nearly Completed in Mar Vista

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10

Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection of Barrington Avenue and National Boulevard in Mar Vista. 

Named the Barrington 10, these homes range from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and have replaced two single-family homes at 3230-3238 S. Barrington Avenue. 

City records indicate that Sapphire Development V, LLC is the project applicant for this Los Angeles-based property owned by Yaron Levy. 

These homes come in a mix of three- and four-bedroom layouts, complete with three-and-a-half bathrooms, decks or roof decks, and two-car garages. 

The Barrington 10 design by KTGY tapers up to a lesser height along Barrington Avenue in order to fit in with nearby buildings. The three levels feature sharp lines, sloped roofs, angled walls, and an attractive exterior of black stucco and white siding.

