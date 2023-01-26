January 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photos: Nick Antonicello

Venetians Descend Upon St. Joseph Center to Conduct Annual Homeless Count Wednesday Evening!

Venice locals volunteer in largest annual homeless count of its kind anywhere in the United States

By Nick Antonicello

About 100 or so Venetians descended upon the St. Joseph Center Wednesday evening to conduct the annual LA Homeless Count sponsored by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority otherwise know as LAHSA. The event is a critical function of LAHSA to determine an accurate count of the city’s homeless population. For me, this was my fifth homeless count and I was joined by two members of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Elizabeth Clay and Soledad Romero Ursua.

Those volunteering in teams with a new app scoured the streets of Venice compassionately identifying the current homeless population be it be on foot, in tents or other makeshift structures as well as cars, RV’s, buses and other vehicles that are currently occupying the Venice street population. These observations and headcounts were done in compliance with the training and guidelines offered by LAHSA in a ZOOM call for all those that participated or in subsequent YOUTUBE training as well.

Those participating were greeted by Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, who has left St. Joseph Center to head-up LAHSA after earning the support of Mayor Karen Bass, the LA County Board of Supervisors including Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn, newly elected Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Chair of LAHSA, former LA city council member Wendy Greuel. Dr. Adams Kellum replaces former Executive Director Heidi Marston who resigned last May from her $260,000 post. Adams Kellum is taking on the newly created role of chief executive officer (CEO) and will be paid substantially more starting at $430,000, a forty percent increase minus other compensation perks.

Adams Kellum complete financial package has not been made public yet with the 30-year old governmental bureaucracy that has had a history of mediocre and mixed results as homelessness has become easily the single most important issue for Venetians as well as Angelenos as street counts have soared over the last several years.

LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), also a Venice resident and attorney addressed those in attendance and thanked them for their spirit of volunteerism in ensuring an accurate count is reached and the importance of a unified front in battling the current encampments. Since assuming office on December 12th, Park has made substantial progress in removing over 100 homeless individuals from the streets of Venice alone, specifically at Flower, Hampton and Third, where those encampments have been for the most part, cleaned and cleared.

In addition to VNC members Clay and Ursua, Community Officer Nico Ruderman also volunteered his time tonight with Katrina Schmitt, chief organizers of the 2021 Bonin Recall campaign.

Ruderman is running again for the VNC, this time unopposed as Communications Officer. Ruderman was an unsuccessful candidate for the California legislature in the 2022 June Primary and is a popular activist and Venice advocate who supported Park in her effort to succeed former Councilman Mike Bonin.

There was a sense of optimism in the air on this brisk January night as my team of four walked Oceanfront Walk and other Venice neighborhoods to ensure a credible head count which lasted for about two hours. Once the canvassing was complete, the information was submitted to St. Joseph & LAHSA officials who then thanked the volunteers and presented them all with certificates of appreciation for their community involvement.

LAHSA is claiming that the mammoth agency has placed some 64,000 individuals indoors, and LAHSA is embracing Dr. Adams Kellum as fostering a new era of unity and cooperation. Adams Kellum in a press release stated “that business as usual is unacceptable,” and that “we must all lock arms to create a new way forward to help our unhoused neighbors and restore our neighborhoods.”

Nick Antonicello is a 30-year resident of the neighborhood of Venice and completed his fifth homeless count canvass. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Antonicello continues to cover the issue of street encampments. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@standingsbutchery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice By Dolores Quintana After a long delay, possibly caused by the...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

End of an Era: Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closes on Pico

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...

News, Opinion

Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News

Westside Food Bank Issues Call for Egg Donations

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...
News

St. Joseph Center President & Ceo to Leave Agency to Become CEO of LAHSA

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
News

LA Residents Now Required to Put Food Scraps and Yard Waste in Green Bins

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s...
News, Video

Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location

January 23, 2023

Read more
January 23, 2023

Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location. @yovenicenews Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location . #neuehouse #neuehousela #coworkingspace #venicebeach #venicecalifornia ♬...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

‘Simpsons’ Writer Lists Venice Sculptural Home for $5.8 Million

January 22, 2023

Read more
January 22, 2023

Stewart Burns selling Coop Himmelb(l)au-designed home By Dolores Quintana One of the most unique residences in the city of Venice,...
News, Real Estate

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

January 22, 2023

Read more
January 22, 2023

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...
News, Video

Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice

January 21, 2023

Read more
January 21, 2023

Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world....

Dixon Slingerland (left) pictured with former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2014. Photo: Facebook (@LosAngeles.n.Sync).
Crime, News

Former CEO of Youth Policy Institute Agrees to Plead Guilty to Embezzlement

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Howard Dixon Slingerland faces up to 10 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro The former president and CEO of...
News, Video

Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...

LAFD stock photo. Photo: LAFD.
News

Vacant Palms Home Catches Fire

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Few details known about cause of Tuesday fire A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week.  According to...

Patrice Cullors outside LA City Hall on Tuesday, January 17. Photo: Facebook (Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles).
News

Family of Keenan Anderson Gather at City Hall Calling for Police Reform

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Advocates call for release of unedited footage and removal of LAPD Chief Michel Moore By Sam Catanzaro The family of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR