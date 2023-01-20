January 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Dixon Slingerland (left) pictured with former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2014. Photo: Facebook (@LosAngeles.n.Sync).

Former CEO of Youth Policy Institute Agrees to Plead Guilty to Embezzlement

Howard Dixon Slingerland faces up to 10 years in federal prison

By Sam Catanzaro

The former president and CEO of the defunct local anti-poverty nonprofit agency Youth Policy Institute has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit, including paying for his property tax bill and spending over $6,000 for a family dinner.

Howard Dixon Slingerland, 53, from Studio City, agreed to plead guilty this week to two-count information which accuses him of illegally converting and misapplying funds from an organization receiving federal money, as well as filing a false federal income tax return. The information and plea agreement were filed Tuesday in a U.S. District Court and Slingerland will appear in court in the coming weeks.

According to his plea agreement, from 1996 until he was fired in September 2019, Slingerland was the president and CEO of Youth Policy Institute Inc. (YPI), a Hollywood-based nonprofit agency that worked to eradicate poverty in some of the highest-needs neighborhoods in Los Angeles with a comprehensive approach addressing education, youth development, safety, job training, and health and wellness. YPI closed in 2019 due to financial management, largely at the hands of Slingerland

In these roles, Slingerland had check-signing authority over YPI’s bank accounts and was the personal guarantor of YPI’s credit card.  

From January 2015 to February 2019, Slingerland spent at least $71,533 of YPI funds on unauthorized expenditures, including Slingerland’s personal property tax bill that exceeded $14,000, more than $6,000 for a family dinner at a New York City restaurant, nearly $11,000 for a family member’s tutoring, and nearly $2,000 on a home computer and software.

According to prosecutors, in July 2019, Slingerland approved $401,561 in funds YPI had received from a federal grant to be used for the unauthorized payment of YPI payroll. That same month, he also used $201,466 in federal grant money to be illegally used to pay off YPI’s credit card bill, including for expenses Slingerland had incurred.

Slingerland also admitted to underreporting income by more than $100,000 per year for 2015-2018 on his federal tax returns. This included embezzled money from YPI. He admitted to owing the US Treasury around $147,398 in unpaid taxes, not including penalties and interest).

After Slingerland enters his guilty plea, he will face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison on the conversion count and three years in federal prison on the tax count.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...

LAFD stock photo. Photo: LAFD.
News

Vacant Palms Home Catches Fire

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Few details known about cause of Tuesday fire A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week.  According to...

Patrice Cullors outside LA City Hall on Tuesday, January 17. Photo: Facebook (Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles).
News

Family of Keenan Anderson Gather at City Hall Calling for Police Reform

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Advocates call for release of unedited footage and removal of LAPD Chief Michel Moore By Sam Catanzaro The family of...
News, Video

Loco Coco Now Open on Abbot Kinney

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Loco Coco is a mini staycation right on Abbot Kinney offering 100% vegan smoothies and more! @yovenicenews Loco Coco is...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: What’s In Season at The Farmers Market

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @yovenicenews What's in season at the farmers market?...
News, Video

8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
News, Video

High Water Levels on the Venice Canals

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the Venice Canals have risen significantly. @yovenicenews Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the...

Photo: kusakila.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Sushi Restaurant Opens on the Westside

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this month. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
News, Opinion

Column: Building a Better CD-11!

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC.
News

Students Receive 2023 Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 18, 2023

Read more
January 18, 2023

Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients  Six local...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Allegations

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.
News, Real Estate

74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...
News

55 Candidates File for 21 Seats on the Venice Neighborhood Council

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Murez declines reelection for President, opts for Community Officer instead, 11 incumbents seek another term, 38 vie for 13 Community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Declares State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR