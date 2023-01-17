Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Allegations
January 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...
74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion
January 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...
55 Candidates File for 21 Seats on the Venice Neighborhood Council
January 13, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Murez declines reelection for President, opts for Community Officer instead, 11 incumbents seek another term, 38 vie for 13 Community...
LA County Board of Supervisors Declares State of Emergency Over Homelessness
January 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...
LAPD Releases Body Cam Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson
January 13, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...
Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count
January 12, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
January 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...
Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista
January 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC
January 10, 2023 Nick Antonicello
“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos
Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?
January 10, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision By Sam Catanzaro Keenan Anderson...
