Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
Related Posts
City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Allegations

January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.
News, Real Estate

74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion

January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...
News

55 Candidates File for 21 Seats on the Venice Neighborhood Council

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

Murez declines reelection for President, opts for Community Officer instead, 11 incumbents seek another term, 38 vie for 13 Community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Declares State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Body Cam Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...

Photo: Instagram (@psp_nyc).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News

Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...

Keenan Anderson. Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision By Sam Catanzaro Keenan Anderson...

