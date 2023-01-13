January 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

LA County Board of Supervisors Declares State of Emergency Over Homelessness

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week declared a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis facing the region. 

The LA County Board of Supervisors’ move is widely seen as a decisive step towards tackling the homelessness crisis, with the motion authorizing additional resources and potential exemptions from existing regulations for homeless services. It also calls for a “streamlined system” to accelerate the deployment of critical resources.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who introduced the motion, said it was necessary to “demonstrate our commitment and the urgency of the moment” in order to make progress on the issue. The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County, and calls for a wide-ranging strategy that includes housing subsidies for permanent housing, more shelters and warming centers, mental health services, and other measures.

The County is also making progress on the 2023 point-in-time count, which serves as a snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County. The count will take place during the night of Jan. 25 and relies heavily on volunteers to survey homeless individuals across the county and report their findings back to local officials. The data gathered from this count will be used to inform policy and the distribution of resources.

By such decisive action, LA County joints the City of LA and the City of Culver City in declarting a state of emergency over the homelessness criss. With additional resources and streamlined regulations, the County hopes to be able to reduce homelessness in Los Angeles in the years ahead. 

Only time will tell if these measures are successful, but with the Board of Supervisors’ decisive action, there is now hope that progress can be made.

in News
Related Posts
Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Body Cam Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...

Photo: Instagram (@psp_nyc).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News

Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...

Keenan Anderson. Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision By Sam Catanzaro Keenan Anderson...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...

Photo: Clark Brown
News, Real Estate

Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...

