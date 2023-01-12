January 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@psp_nyc).

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

By Dolores Quintana

Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in. 

The very popular pizza spot has locations in West Hollywood at 9161 Sunset Boulevard and West Los Angeles at 11419 Santa Monica Boulevard. The restaurant was founded by Frank and Dominic Morano. Lawrence Longo is a partner in the restaurants opened in Los Angeles and is the CEO and founder of the Off The Menu app. They have collaborated with in opening all but one of the restaurants, six of them total when the Venice location opens.

Prince Street Pizza specializes in Sicilian-style square pizza pies and also serves Neopolitan-style round pizzas and slices. The menu varies from location to location but they are known for their Original Spicy Pepperoni square. The restaurant ships nationwide via Goldbelly.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News

Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...

Keenan Anderson. Photo: Instagram (@osopepatrisse).
News

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision By Sam Catanzaro Keenan Anderson...
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...

Photo: Clark Brown
News, Real Estate

Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR