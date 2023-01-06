The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the campus within five years and an additional 3,500 units of interim housing near the campus within six months. Hear from a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in this video brought to you by SMC.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to LA County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice
Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...
Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homeless in Venice
January 4, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
