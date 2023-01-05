Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently delivered to your home or directly to school.
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...
Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homeless in Venice
January 4, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...Read more
POPULAR
Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homeless in Venice
Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...Read more