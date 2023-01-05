January 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice

Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney

By Dolores Quintana

Honest Abe Cidery seems to be in the process of opening a new location at 1522 Abbot Kinney in Venice as reported by Toddrickallen.com who noticed an ABC license application notice on the front window. 

According to Toddrickallen, the license states that a “small beer manufacturer” is moving in. Honest Abe Cidery’s website states, “Honest Abe traces its roots back to old family traditions in parts of Kentucky where Prohibition-era laws ban alcohol still to this day. Our libations were born of necessity and resourcefulness and carried on for generations by a passion for quality. The recipes are steeped in tradition and the tastes are refined by the warm Southern California sunshine. Made with fresh and local ingredients and Honest values…just the way you want it to be.” and also advertises that the company produces 40 unique House brewed Ciders, Meads and Craft Beers. 

Honest Abe Cidery is also affiliated with SoCal Vibes Co. which we reported will also be opening a taproom on Abbott Kinney back in November at the same address.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homeless in Venice

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
News

Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
Food & Drink, Video

Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR