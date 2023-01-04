Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof

A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays, with a portion of the roof collapsing.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on December 24 around 3 a.m. at a strip mall at 8900 Sepulveda Westway.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large commercial building with heavy fire showing.

“Over 80 firefighters battled for just over 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the large commercial strip mall,” the LAFD said in an incident report. “Partial roof collapse and division walls created challenges in reaching the different areas of the fire inaccessible from the exterior, defensive mode. Firefighters were able to work some sections in the offensive mode while other portions remained defensive.”

No injuries were reported.

The LAFD could not immediately be reached for the extent of the damage the fire caused. The strip mall included numerous businesses, including a GNC, Pacific Playa Reality and Westchester Veterinary Center, in addition to several restaurants, which all appear to be open. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.