January 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election

Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall

The candidate filing phase is opened for one more week for the upcoming 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election. Potential candidates may register to run in the election via an online application portal open through January 10, 2023, 

To become a candidate, visit:
https://clerk.lacity.org/clerk-services/elections/nc-elections/how-become-nc-candidate

Anyone who lives, works, owns property or a business within the Venice Neighborhood Council boundaries (venicenc.org/page/map), or who has another substantial local commitment–such as being a member of a local church, a volunteer at a nonprofit based in and serving the community, or parent of a local student–may run in the Venice Neighborhood Council election. Participation is open to the formerly incarcerated, unhoused individuals who self declare as Venice stakeholders, as well as those persons who do not presently have legal resident status. Candidates must be 18+ years of age.

Los Angeles’ Neighborhood Council are advisory bodies that advocate for LA’s communities with City Hall. Established in 1999, there are 99 Neighborhood Councils throughout Los Angeles. Their purpose is to ensure City government remains responsive to communities on important issues like development, homelessness, and emergency preparedness. Neighborhood Council board members are city officials who are elected by the members of their local communities.

The Venice Neighborhood Council election will be held in person on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Vote by mail applications will be available, but must be requested beginning January 25, 2023. On Election Day, voters must be age 16+.

