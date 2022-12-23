LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of a scam being used to steal from bank accounts while “borrowing” the driver’s phone.

According to the LAPD, on October 24, 2022, a victim, a rideshare driver, responded to the suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.

“After the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, the suspect then claimed he needed to change his ride destination and asked to borrow the victim’s cellular phone. When the suspect obtained the victim’s phone, he accessed the victim’s bank application and transferred money into his own account. The suspect then erased the driver’s bank application, canceled the ride, returned the phone to the victim and exited the vehicle,” the LAPD said.

On November 28, 2022, a similar crime occurred in the City of El Monte and is currently being investigated by the El Monte Police Department.

“The Los Angeles Police Department would like to remind rideshare drivers to always maintain control of their cellular phone and should consider a stranger’s motivation when requesting to use or borrow their cellular phone,” the LAPD said.

Anyone who may have been the victim of a crime, is encouraged to contract their local police department to file a police report.