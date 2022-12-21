REI to Open Store in Marina del Rey

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Marina del Rey soon.

According to a press release from the company, the store is set to open in spring 2023 at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey; 4655 Admiralty Way.

The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. In addition, there will be a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

“A Marina del Rey location will allow us to better serve REI members and others who live, work and visit the amazing coastal community,” said Steve Lochan, REI’s divisional vice president of retail. “The store will be next to a path popular with those who enjoy time outside for fitness or relaxing in the sun on a waterfront patio or boat.”

The store is expected to be around 24,000 square feet.

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Marina del Rey. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a general timeline for hiring is here. Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op’s career site to be notified when positions are posted.