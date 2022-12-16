December 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: LaTerra Development.

210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

La Terra Development has applied for entitlements for its planned development at 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue in the Del Rey neighborhood as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The application for the entitlements was presented by an organization that is affiliated with La Terra Development to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. The structure proposed by the application would be six stories tall and contain 210 one, two and three-bedroom units. The parking garage proposed for the building could hold 252 vehicles in a central area. 

La Terra’s agreement with the City would only require that they reserve 18 of the 210 apartments for very low-income affordable housing per the entitlement agreement if it is approved. Entitlements would include an exemption from local zoning ordinances that regulate the height of buildings, thus allowing a six-story structure. 

According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building’s design is California Coastal modern, complete with exteriors made of fiber cement panels, glass, plaster, metal and wood. Other amenities built into the structure and its grounds include a paseo on the east side of the building, a courtyard and fire pit, a gym, a lounge, a pool on the roof and a spa deck.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling  what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Homelessness Is Linked to Increased Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
News

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, News

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining By Dolores Quintana Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened...

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com
Dining, News

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven.
News

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Local Teachers

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Photo: Facebook (@RunwayPlayaVista).
Crime, News

Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling Over 20 Years

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: m_Royce Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR