December 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community gathering space.
.
Video sponsored by DPP

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@RunwayPlayaVista).
Crime, News

Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling Over 20 Years

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: m_Royce Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
events, Holiday, Video

Holiday Events at The Fairmont Hotel to Ring in the Season

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
News

Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
News

Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...
Food & Drink, Video

Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...

Photo: Facebook (@oakberryusa).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Upbeat Beat

38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR