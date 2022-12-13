The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community gathering space.
.
Video sponsored by DPP
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community gathering space.
Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars
Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling Over 20 Years
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice
December 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside
December 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Holiday Events at The Fairmont Hotel to Ring in the Season
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups
December 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...
No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...Read more
POPULAR
Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups
By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...Read more