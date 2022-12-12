Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7

Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week. Among those robbed was an ice cream shop where the two suspects made off with $4,000 from the cash register and safe.

As reported by KTLA, the incident took place Wednesday night at Runway Playa Vista. Among the businesses robbed include Hopdoddy Burger Bar, SOL Mexican Cocina and N’ice Cream. The manager of N’ice Cream told KTLA that the masked suspects ransacked the store, smashed the cash register on the floor and got into the safe. In all, $4,000 was stolen from N’ice Cream.

“It’s pretty disgusting because we are a small business, you know. We’re not one of those big chains, like Starbucks or something, where especially during Christmas time, we’re really slow. We’re an ice cream store. We’re just really slow, so they’re taking all of that. It’s just really sad,” N’ice Cream’s manager told KTLA.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s communications division has not released any info about the burglary.

There are two suspects seen in the security footage. Both are shown wearing hoodies and face masks.