A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
.
Video sponsored by DTSM
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Mini Mixed-Use Development Planned for Rose Avenue in Venice
December 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
10-unit would feature commercial space at 726 Rose By Dolores Quintana Marjan Sarsha, the founder of Kreation Organic Juice has...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Protected Bike Lanes for the Westside
December 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
December 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Holiday Events at The Fairmont Hotel to Ring in the Season
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups
December 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...
No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11
December 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...Read more
POPULAR
38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday
Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...Read more