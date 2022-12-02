Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
