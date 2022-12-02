December 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.

in Holiday, Video
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Real Estate, Video

West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Food & Drink, Video

Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier

November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Video

On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...

