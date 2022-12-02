December 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Mika Design Group.

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units

By Dolores Quintana

In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has been proposed on the site of a closed church as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site would be at 12124 Pacific Avenue, a 30,000-square-foot area, and it would require that the church be demolished. The application comes from Robert Green, a developer who applied to The Los Angeles Department of Planning. 

The church dates from the 1920s and additional buildings were added in the 1960s. The new structure would be six stories tall and the developer has applied for density bonus incentives that would allow the structure to build large structures despite local zoning restrictions. It would have 122 spaces for vehicles on the site. Under the agreement, only 11 of the apartments or 25% of the base density would have to be reserved as very low-income affordable housing. 

The building’s plans, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, call for a building with the currently popular contemporary podium-style structure and equally popular amenity decks that would be located on the roof and at the second-floor level. Mika Design Group and Robert James Taylor Architects worked on the plans for this potential structure.

