Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose

The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its holiday gift to its patrons is a new five-course tasting menu all about truffles.

The tasting menu will include wine pairings curated by the restaurant’s wine director Aaron and will showcase the best seasonal truffles that have come into season. This epicurean delight comes with the price tag of $100 per guest, but for amazing truffles, that’s not too expensive. 

To reserve your spot, go here. The open slots are limited and run throughout December.

