LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be carrying out a range of projects on Venice Boulevard in the coming months. 

In Winter 2022-23, LADOT and Metro will implement project features on Venice Boulevard between Inglewood Boulevard to National Boulevard. 

Improvements include adding protected and buffered bike lanes, dedicated bus-only lanes, improved crosswalks, dual left-turn pockets at the busiest intersections, and a new left-turn signal at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Hughes Avenue. 

“LADOT will expedite and incorporate a new protected left turn signal at Venice and Hughes to address visibility and improve pedestrian safety. To minimize potential congestion, LADOT will upgrade the busiest intersections with an additional left turn pocket to facilitate traffic flow with dual left turns in each direction. To ensure efficiency where traffic is heaviest between Sawtelle and Sepulveda, the bus-only lane will transition to a general travel lane and allow all vehicles to use the lane,” LADOT said in an email update this week. “In segments between Inglewood and Sawtelle where residential parking demand is high, the protected bike lane will transition to buffered bike lanes to retain all curbside parking.
LADOT will continue engaging community members to refine the project proposal for the western segment of the project area, Venice Blvd west of Beethoven to Lincoln, with potential to further extend the project to the beach.” 

In early December, LADOT will begin installing striping on Venice Boulevard between Inglewood Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard. Then in mid-December through January 2023, StreesLA will repave Venice Boulevard between Sepulveda Boulevard and Motor Avenue. According to LADOT,  surfacing will tentatively take place on Saturdays with the exception of holiday weekends, in which case paving will take place on a weekday. Restriping is expected to be completed in March 2023. 

Looking ahead, LADOT will install a signal at Venice Boulevard and Hughes Avenue in the summer of 2023.

