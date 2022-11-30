Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt Rappaport as a creative partner, will open the new restaurant Funke at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard In Beverly Hills as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Eater Los Angeles quotes the chef who said, “This restaurant is a culmination of my time spent in Italy over the last 15 years. Kurt and I have come together on an extraordinary project and we can’t wait to share it with Los Angeles.”

Funke will have three stories and contain a whopping 180 seats for patrons eager to sample the Italian dishes that chef Funke will serve in the spring of 2023. Funke’s restaurant Felix Trattoria’s website says about the chef, “Evan Funke is a culinary storyteller, a custodian of Italian tradition and a master of the old world techniques of handmade pasta. Funke’s singular passion as a pasta maker and chef was solidified in Bologna, under the mentorship of Alessandra Spisni at La Vecchia Scuola Bolognese. Evan brings nearly two decades of excellence to Gusto 54 in their first international venture on Abbot Kinney in Venice, California. Felix Trattoria embodies a philosophy of seasonality, warm hospitality and the deeply rooted culinary traditions of regional Italy.” Funke is also responsible for the restaurant Mother Wolf and Felix Trattoria both specialize in Italian cuisine.