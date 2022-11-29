The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored by Downtown Santa Monica.
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Two Tourists in Venice Beach
November 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Brandon Manyo Dixon sought in connection to July 30 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are...
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
November 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney
SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...
Sugar Plum Dreams for Venice Resident Lilly Olvera in Nutcracker
Plus several Venice residents perform solo and supporting roles at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 26. The Westside Ballet is...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event
Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary...
Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow
Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at 5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
November 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Two Hospitalized Following Ocean Front Walk Stabbing in Santa Monica
November 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Jamal K. Lampitt arrested in connection to November 17 stabbings Two people were hospitalized following stabbings on Ocean Front Walk...
Gavin Newsom to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds
November 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
