California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event

Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront

Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary artist Rick Griffin with a celebratory event on the Venice Boardwalk.

This celebration at the Waterfront on Venice Boardwalk will include the first screening of “Pacific Vibrations” in 50 years, the classic surf film featuring Griffin. The event starts at 7 p.m. on November 30, RSVP to attend here: https://bit.ly/LOCOS_RickGriffinTribute_GA

Originally released in 1970, “Pacific Vibrations” was made by Griffin’s close friend John Severson who is a Hall-of-Fame surfer, filmmaker, artist and the founder of Surfer magazine.

Griffin also worked for Severson at Surfer Magazine in the ‘60s with California Locos’ John Van Hamersveld as art director. Griffin helped forge Surfer’s influential graphic mystique from the early “Murphy” to his abstract typography and comic renderings of the ‘70s. Later, he designed iconic surf film poster art for “Five Summer Stories”,” “Tales from the Tube” and more and earlier, after moving to San Francisco, became a pioneering artist of the psychedelic rock poster era, creating dozens of instant classics from Grateful Dead to Jimi Hendrix, and even designed the logo for Rolling Stone Magazine during the late ‘60s.

Griffin is considered an “Original California Loco” and a true SoCal archetype. He grew up with Van Hamersveld and lived with Loco Gary Wong during art school and is a primal influence on the group. A limited collection of California Locos x Rick Griffin numbered skateboards and accessories curated by Creative Director Nano Nóbrega will be on display and available for presale at the event as part of the tribute. The official California Locos x Rick Griffin collection will launch on December 11.

Along with the historic free screening of Pacific Vibrations and the capsule collection release, a new short film by Locos founder Dave Tourjé, Steve Barilotti and Julian Clarke will be screened. Additionally, members of the Griffin family will attend, as well as friends and admirers from the surf and rock worlds such as art legend Robert Williams.