November 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Veterans Sue Department of Veterans Affairs for Failure to Build Housing at West Los Angeles VA

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus

By Sam Catanzaro

14 veterans are suing the Department of Veterans Affairs, alleging the agency has not lived up to its promise to build affordable housing on the West Los Angeles VA campus. 

The case is essentially a redo of a 2011 case that centered on how the federal government obtained the property West Los Angeles VA sits on. The land was donated to the government in 1187 by Arcadia Bandini de Stearns Baker, a wealthy widow, under the stipulation that it would serve as a home for veterans. The 2011 case alleged that the VA failed to meet its obligations, and a few years later the agency agreed to build 1,200 apartments for veterans. 

Los Angeles veterans are now suing the VA again, saying the agency is not building the housing it promised. The lawsuit contends that this harms disabled veterans since the West Los Angeles VA sits in one of the priciest neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. Plaintiffs argue that if disabled veterans can’t afford rent in the vicinity of the VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center, the government’s lack of affordable housing on the campus prevents them from accessing the essential healthcare they are entitled to. 

“That’s not just inhumane, and it’s not just immoral, and it’s not just a set of [expletive] lies. It’s also against the law,” said plaintiff attorney Mark Rosenbaum with Public Counsel told NPR. “We trusted the government to come through, and that turned out to be a grievous error.”

The lawsuit also seeks to force the VA to utilize land currently leased to Brentwood School, a parking lot business, an oil-drilling company and UCLA for veteran uses. Last year, a VA Office of Inspector General report found that several of these leases were out of compliance with the agency’s legal obligation to “principally benefit veterans and their families.” The inspector general called out the VA for completing only one building containing 55 units, out of the 480 projected in a four-year target. The inspector general found that “reasons for VA’s limited progress include required environmental impact studies, needed infrastructure upgrades, the need to establish a principal developer enhanced-use lease, and challenges faced by the developers in raising needed funds from public and private sources,” 

The VA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

in News
Related Posts
News

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...

Photo: Facebook (@breadblokbakery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...

Dr. Mitesh Popat. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Names New CEO

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth  ...

The 2015 Venice Beach Moby Dick Reading. Photo: Courtesy Venice Oceanarium.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater  The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Monday Tally

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...

Rendering: Woods Bagot.
News, Real Estate

Plans to Expand LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Move Forward

November 13, 2022

Read more
November 13, 2022

Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s...

Photo: Google.
News

Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

Photo: Facebook (@ FatSalsDeli).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Hold Lead Over Darling in CD-11 Race

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

The 2019 Stand Down event. Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News, Upbeat Beat

‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center The West Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR