November 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@breadblokbakery).

Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery

Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery

By Dolores Quintana

The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new locations this year and this time the new location will be in Venice as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new site is at 512 Rose Ave and will be the fifth Breadblok storefront all told after the first location in Santa Monica and the other stores in Silverlake and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles has reported that another Breadblok location is in the works in Beverly Hills, but has not yet opened. 

According to What Now Los Angeles, the new Breadblok in Venice will be a bakery location only similar to the Studio City store. Breadblok’s website states the philosophy of the bakery and says, “Breadblok is a gluten-free bakery for everyone. We use only the finest, purest ingredients to make artisan breads and pastries that satisfy the needs of every health-conscious lifestyle. Most importantly, we do it without sacrificing taste. Everything we make is gluten-free, but you wouldn’t know it. The majority of our ingredients are 100 percent organic, and everything that comes out of our ovens is made with only the necessities, free of gums, soy, and refined sugars. As a bakery with generations of French Provencal influence, we’re dedicated to bringing you healthful indulgence of the utmost quality. People with dietary preferences love us, from gluten-free and paleo to vegan and beyond. But so does everybody else. Just the way it should be.” 

The sisters who run the Breadblok brand, the Charliers, come from a French family that has eaten gluten-free for generations and first started baking gluten-free bread and pastries on their farm in Provence, France.

Dining, Food & Drink, News
