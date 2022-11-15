November 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The 2015 Venice Beach Moby Dick Reading. Photo: Courtesy Venice Oceanarium.

Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater 

The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this weekend. 

The event will start at 8 a.m. on November 19 and run through 8 a.m. November at the Venice Beach Breakwater. 

“Guess what’s back?! Our annual MobyDick reading Join us at the Venice Breakwater sunrise to sunset on Nov 19 and 20. Look for a mic on a stand and good people,” Venice Oceanarium said in a Facebook post on the event

Every year since 1995, the Venice Oceanarium has set up camp on the beach at the Venice Breakwater for our weekend-long, marathon reading of Herman Melvilles’s Moby Dick. 

The free and family-friendly event is always at the end of November to acknowledge the start of the California Gray Whale migration. Attendees can drop by for a few chapters or stay a while. 

“The experience is transformative,” said Venice Oceanarium founder Tim Rudnick. “Retelling this amazing tale on the sand, with waves crashing nearby and salty sea breezes is multi-sensory performance art.” 

Event organizer Venice Oceanarium is a small, grassroots nonprofit based off of the Venice Pier. 

“Just steps away from the world-famous Venice Boardwalk, there are ecosystems teeming with wildlife waiting to be explored. Since 1995, countless people have enjoyed our outdoor classrooms through hands-on learning,” reads the organization’s mission statement. “OUR MISSION is to ignite a passion for abundance, diversity and significance of the web of life in our ocean and its shores. The Venice Oceanarium emphasizes the powerful and enduring emotional and aesthetic influences of the oceans on human culture.” 

For more information, visit veniceoceanarium.org. 

