A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing.
.
Video sponsored by DPP.
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing.
Plans to Expand LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Move Forward
November 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus
November 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...
Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments
November 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race
October 29, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...
Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction
October 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.Read more
POPULAR
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...Read more