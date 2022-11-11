November 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it in this video. 
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward

in News, Veterans, Video
Related Posts
A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s...

Photo: Google.
News

Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Food & Drink, Video

Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...

Photo: Facebook (@ FatSalsDeli).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Hold Lead Over Darling in CD-11 Race

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...

The 2019 Stand Down event. Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News, Upbeat Beat

‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center The West Los Angeles...

Photo: beyondbaroque.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Southern California Poetry Festival Coming to Venice

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Beyond Baroque to host festival November 18-20 In partnership with the Poetry Foundation, Venice’s Beyond Baroque celebrates will celebrate Southern...
Video

On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
News

Westside Food Bank Facing an Egg Emergency Due to Rising Costs and Avian Flu

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Missing Teen Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Rendering: West LA Veterans Collective.
News, Real Estate

More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR