Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it in this video.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease
November 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s...
Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway
November 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally
November 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
November 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...
Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Park Continues to Hold Lead Over Darling in CD-11 Race
November 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center The West Los Angeles...
Southern California Poetry Festival Coming to Venice
November 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Beyond Baroque to host festival November 18-20 In partnership with the Poetry Foundation, Venice’s Beyond Baroque celebrates will celebrate Southern...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Facing an Egg Emergency Due to Rising Costs and Avian Flu
November 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...
Missing Teen Returns Home Safely
November 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus
November 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...
