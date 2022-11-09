Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening shortly, possibly at the end of the year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Coffee Commissary, a coffee roaster and retail outlet, already has six locations in Los Angeles, two of which are located on the Westside, in Palms and Santa Monica. The new location will be located at 11612 Culver Blvd on the ground floor of 11612 Culver Apartment’s retail space as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

Coffee Commissary’s specialty is coffee but they also serve teas, pastries and meals like breakfast quesadillas and burritos. The Santa Monica location, at 1402 Santa Monica Blvd, is a window where you can order from a smaller menu. The Palms location, at 3417 Motor Ave, is more of a full-service restaurant. In addition to the storefront locations, Coffee Commissary has a food truck, which is located at 801 N Fairfax Avenue, Ste 106, and you can subscribe to their monthly coffee delivery service and order merchandise and whole-bean coffee on their website.