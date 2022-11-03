November 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)

NYC’s Dante Opening First West Coast Location in Beverly Hills

By Dolores Quintana

The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the first West Coast location of the bar Dante, which is renowned for its Negronis, martinis and spritz beverages as reported by Eater Los Angeles

Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson are the Australian owners of Dante, having purchased the first Caffe Dante, that was founded in 1915.  Pride was quoted by Eater about the move to Los Angeles, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of California were our top supporters outside of New York. An overwhelming amount of orders poured in for merchandise, gift cards, and bottled cocktails, and the community support we felt was remarkable. We’ve always been inspired by the California lifestyle and cuisine. We believe LA is one of the great culinary centers of the world.”

Under their leadership, Dante opened a new location in the West Village of NYC and has been awarded the number one and two spots on the World’s 50 Best Bars list and World’s Best Bar and Best American Restaurant Bar awards from the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. 

Eater Los Angeles reports that the new Beverly Hills Dante will serve its Negroni Bianco, a white version of the classic Italian stunner of beverage made with Brooklyn gin, Quinquina, Alessio Bianco, Carpano dry, lemon bitters, and verjus. Another beverage on the way to Beverly Hills is the Tanqueray flor de Sevilla made with dry Curaçao, orange wine, orange bitters, vanilla, and Prosecco. The menu will concentrate on Italian and Mediterranean dishes made with a wood-fired oven. According to Eater Los Angeles, the restaurant plans to serve roasted Santa Barbara black cod with salmoriglio sauce and zucchini, cedar-smoked California rainbow trout with a grapefruit, blood orange, avocado and an arugula salad.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: crudoenudo.com
Dining, News

Crudo e Nudo + Chez Tex Collaboration Coming to Venice

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant By Dolores Quintana The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Four Workers Take Ill From Fumes In LAX Utility Room

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

One person in critical condition following Monday morning incident Four workers took ill, one critically, following an accidental release of...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

A house burns on Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Put Out to Venice Fires

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Houses on Flower Street and Brooks Avenue catch fire this week Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews put out two...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats  By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR