October 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.

47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant.

By Dolores Quintana

A new mixed-use apartment structure is planned in Palms as an application has officially been submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is across from the downtown Culver City area at 9431 W. Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles and is currently the site of a small commercial building. The planners intend to demolish the building, which was built in 1979 and propose a seven-story building that would hold 47 units, divided between studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The ground floor would host about 2,000 square feet of commercial space suitable for restaurants and a partially underground parking lot that would hold 38 parking spaces. 

This is another project that seeks to take advantage of density bonus incentives to build a structure much larger than local zoning will allow. Developer Paul Hendifar from Venice Cardiff, LLC has applied for those entitlements to get approval for the larger structure. The developer would only be required to reserve five of the 47 apartments as affordable housing for very low-income level residents. 

The building’s design, by Kevin Tsai Architecture, is shown in renderings, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, and is of the incredibly popular contemporary podium-type building. Some units would have private balconies, but the amenities are the usual kind, a courtyard, recreation room and rooftop deck. 

TGP Inc will handle the landscaping design.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

A house burns on Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Put Out to Venice Fires

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Houses on Flower Street and Brooks Avenue catch fire this week Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews put out two...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats  By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...

Left to right: Chuck Lorre, Gina Yashere, Liz Forer, Billy Gardell Folake Olowofoyeku at Power of Us Event. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Honors Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer at Power of Us Event

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Supports Safety Net Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital  Cedars-Sinai awarded...
News, Upbeat Beat

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Receives Record-Breaking Donation From Mackenzie Scott

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders...
News, Upbeat Beat

96-Year-Old Del Rey Resident Writes Note to LAFD Thanking Firefighters for Assistance After Fall

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

By LAFD Spokesperson Amy Bastman On April 6, 2022, Eileen Porch experienced an incident that would cause her to call...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Excess School Lands for Teacher Housing?

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Do voters want more teachers living in their communities, even if it means a little more...

