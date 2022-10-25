The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet the CEO and Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, the company behind the design of the interceptor.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet the CEO and Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, the company behind the design of the interceptor.
Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
Officials Green Light Mar Vista Infill Development
Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City...
34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat
Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...
Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical
Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice By Dolores Quintana Thomas Safran & Associates have a new...
Councilmembers de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning Despite Mounting Pressure
October 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district By Dolors Quintana Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Driver Leads Police on Chase From San Diego to LAX
October 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...
SoCal Workers’ Unions Oppose Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger
October 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on the Sand
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Trader Joe’s Free Samples Are Back
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks
Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23 Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with...
Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...Read more
POPULAR
Driver Leads Police on Chase From San Diego to LAX
Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...Read more