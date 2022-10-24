October 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Excess School Lands for Teacher Housing?

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Do voters want more teachers living in their communities, even if it means a little more...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Officials Green Light Mar Vista Infill Development

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City...

Rendering: GA Engineering.
News, Real Estate

34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...

Rendering: Official.
News, Real Estate

Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice By Dolores Quintana Thomas Safran & Associates have a new...

Kevin de Leon. Photo: Official.
News

Councilmembers de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning Despite Mounting Pressure

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district  By Dolors Quintana  Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News, Transportation

Driver Leads Police on Chase From San Diego to LAX

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

SoCal Workers’ Unions Oppose Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on the Sand

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Trader Joe’s Free Samples Are Back

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...

Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
Dining, News

The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23 Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...

